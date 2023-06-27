Stephen Miller Ridicules Audio of Trump Discussing ‘Highly Confidential’ Docs as ‘Psychological Warfare’

Former Trump Adviser Stephen Miller brashly pushed back on audio depicting former President Donald Trump talking about “highly confidential” and “secret” documents about Iran from his time in the White House.

CNN published the much-discussed audio, the details included in the unsealed indictment that led to Trump being charged with his second crime since he left office. Trump has curiously claimed that the audio exonerates him, though it’s unclear how that works logically.

Most of Fox News has ignored the story, but Hannity addressed it during Monday’s night show in the context of the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and his long-held belief that there is a “two-tiered system of justice.”

But it was the comments of Miller that were most remarkable, in that he entirely ignored the contents of the recording and instead absurdly suggested that this was evidence of a “false impression” because, as he put it, “the security state is very skilled at psychological warfare. They’re skilled at the art and artistry that’s often deployed in foreign countries of how to control the narrative in our country.”

His message to Hannity viewers? “Don’t fall for it. We have been watching them try to play us year after year after year, going all the way back to the Russia hoax.”

“And, of course, remember the Ukraine hoax. Remember in the election year now with the Russian bounty story where Trump was letting Russia get away with putting bounties on our troops; then it comes out later that was a fake story.”

Watch via Fox News.

