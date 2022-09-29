Stephen Miller Wants Biden in ‘Assisted Living’ Facility Over Dead Congresswoman Gaffe: ‘Could Lead us to Nuclear War’

Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller argued that President Joe Biden belongs in an “assisted living” facility Thursday, a day after the president forgot a congresswoman had died.

Miller said the awkward moment is evidence Biden could quite literally lead the world into a nuclear war.

Biden was at the White House Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a conference on food insecurity. He called for late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to make her presence known.

“Jackie, you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked. “I didn’t think she was, she was going to be here.”

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Walorksi died in August alongside three others during a head-on collision.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance on Thursday, Miller portrayed Biden as a man whose ailing brain and botched policies could lead to a nuclear winter.

Host Eric Bolling asked him, “Why aren’t people talking about using utilizing the 25th Amendment to get this guy out?”

Miller responded, “Every cabinet secretary needs to be asked whether or not they’re going to invoke the 25th Amendment.” He added:

President Biden is not cognitively present. He does not have the mental capacity to serve as the President of the United States of America. If he was in a nursing home, he would be in the assisted living section, not the area where people are in a retirement community, who are living their own lives and who are making their own decisions.

Miller concluded Biden is “completely cognitively diminished and deteriorated,” and said he has presided over the first major war in Europe since World War II.

“There’s obviously been some conflicts, but the first major war in Europe,” he said. “You’re talking about someone that could lead us to nuclear war.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

