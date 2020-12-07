Newt Gingrich appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning and claimed that the run-off election results for the two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia would come down to voter turn out. But he made that claim in a far more conspiratorial manner.

“This election is going to come down to turnout,” said the former House Speaker. “The objective fact is I believe Trump probably did actually carry Georgia.” Turning to the run-off on January 5th, Gingrich added, “I believe that the election process is a mess. I really wish the governor would call a special session to clean it up.” And in the event viewers missed the point, Gingrich flatly stated that Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is stealing votes.

“Republicans simply have to turn out more votes than Stacey Abrams can steal. It’s a very straightforward thing,” was the baseless claim made by Gingrich.

To his credit, co-host Steve Doocy did not allow Gringrich’s specious claim to go unchallenged. “How is Stacey Abrams going to steal votes,” Doocy first asked, which he followed with asking about the mixed messaging Republican voters are getting from President Donald Trump, who has consistently claimed the election was rigged. “Why vote because it is not going to count?” Doocy asked.

“Well, they need to vote because the key to a Republican victory is to have more votes than the left can steal,” Gingrich replied.

“How are they going to steal them?” Doocy followed.

Gingrich’s reply was a word salad that ostensibly blamed a spike in absentee ballots compared to 2018, neglecting to note the global pandemic and serious health concerns of in-person voting that has led to mail-in ballots. In short, Gingrich could not provide a clear answer to support his rather enormous claim that Abrams was stealing votes, other than deriding policies put in place by the Republican Secretary of State in Georgia.

Gingrich finished by mention a security camera video that he claimed to show a “person who happened to have an entire batch of extra ballots.” That video has been debunked by at Atlanta local news team and the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia.

Following Gingrich’s weak explanation of his specious “stolen votes” claim, co-host Ainsley Earhardt chose not to follow up or challenge. Instead, she moved on to a question attacking Democrats because this is an opinion show and not a news one.

Kudos to Doocy, however, for having the temerity to challenge Gingrich.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]