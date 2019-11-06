Fox News’ Steve Doocy defended Joy Behar after his guests said The View host ought to be fired for saying Democrats shouldn’t be forthcoming about their gun control positions.

Doocy spoke to former Tulsa police officer Dianna Muller and sport shooter Chris Cheng on Wednesday as part of a Fox & Friends discussion about Second Amendment rights. At one point, Doocy played a clip of Behar where she reacted to Beto O’Rourke’s suspended presidential campaign by saying Democrats shouldn’t say out loud that they want to take peoples’ guns away.

“They should not tell everything they’re going to do,” said Behar. “Like, if you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take the guns away. Don’t tell them ahead of time!”

“How disgusting is it that a woman with such reach and such influence on millions of viewers on a major network can propose for a candidate to lie in order to get their way and then impose a different will on the people,” Muller reacted. “It’s reinforcing the fact that conservatives feel like the liberals are prepared to lie, cheat, and steal in order to win.”

Doocy pushed back somewhat by saying Behar’s suggestion was “maybe not” lying, “but just not explain the whole plan.” Cheng got in to denounce gun confiscation as a political platform, and said that as for Behar, “she should be fired.”

“ABC should terminate her. You can’t be promoting candidates lying and then bait and switch,” Cheng said. “I will give Beto one thing: at least he was honest about what he intended to do. But Joy Behar, she should be gone. We can’t have politicians lying to the American people. It’s just flat out wrong.”

“Well, she’s not a politician,” Doocy reacted. “She is a TV host and she is paid to give her opinions and that’s her opinion. So there you go.”

