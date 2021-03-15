Sunny Hostin Complains That Only Andrew Cuomo is Being Asked to Resign When Other Governors Are Also Bad

The hosts of The View on Monday discussed the increasing number of calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down following news of another woman coming forward with allegations of harassment. Each host in turn offered their view, with Sunny Hostin choosing “but what about” for the context of her remarks.

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the story at the top of the show, pointing out that a seventh accuser has come forward, and that some Democrats, including most of his fellow New York politicians, have called for his resignation. She then went to each co-host in turn for their commentary, getting to Hostin last.

“You know, I just think it’s interesting that we’re talking every week, feels like practically every day, about Cuomo, and asking him to step down and asking him to resign without truly due process, without investigations, which are ongoing, having been held,” Hostin began, setting up the idea that the topic of a Democratic governor harassing multiple women and covering up Covid deaths isn’t worth the sporadic and late coverage the media has been dragged to giving it.

“We’re not talking at all about Governor death Santis in Florida,” said Hostin, referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who has overseen the pandemic in one of the most vulnerable states while faring better (notably so) than Cuomo’s New York.

“We’re not talking about Governor Abbott, I believe, in Texas,” said Hostin, despite The View having discussed Abbott (and not Cuomo) on Friday’s show.

“We’re not talking about the South Dakota governor,” she said, meaning Gov. Kristi Noem, who was on with George Stephanopoulos on ABC, the View‘s network, just yesterday.

“We’re not talking about any of those governors in states that — I think it’s alleged in Florida that DeSantis has hidden numbers of the deaths there,” said Hostin, which is a thing she either made up on the spot or mixed up with the Twitter-based accusation that DeSantis himself had Covid and didn’t disclose it.

“You know, we’re not talking about those issues,” she said falsely once more, “but we’re only focused, hyper-focused at this point on Governor Cuomo.”

“And I think as members of the media, we need to examine that and examine why that is happening,” she said of something that is not actually happening.

“I’m just surprised that it just continues and continues, and continues. There should be that kind of coverage across the board,” she said. “There are important issues to be talking about. We know that there’s — the coronavirus is surging in Europe, and we are typically a few weeks behind it.”

“We know that states like Florida and Texas have lifted the mandates, the mask mandates there, said Hostin, grinning like this was an own delivering on her previous false assertions. “We know that people are rushing establishments in Florida, in Texas, South Dakota, people are dying all over the country.”

Her implication here is that the three Republican governors she’s sort of heard of—but whose names she’s not 100% on—are guilty of killing citizens by easing lockdowns or removing mask mandates, though there’s no data or science to back that up at this point.

Hostin then draws her ultimate butwhatabout conclusion. Based on her random accusations, false statements, and unsupportable assertions, she suggests, it’s only fair that other governors be asked to step down and not just Andrew Cuomo who barely did anything other than some sexual harassment and lying, not remotely on par with telling people they can buy food at restaurants.

“Yet we’re asking just Gov. Cuomo to step down and we’re questioning his governance, and questioning whether or not he can govern, and it seems to me, the same rules should apply across the board,” she concluded, without really saying what those rules are, or how they should be applied or haven’t been.

Watch the babbling in the clip above, via ABC.

Here’s the full segment.

