Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday claimed the Trump administration is in alignment when it comes to wearing protective face masks even as he responded to claims President Donald Trump amplified widespread public skepticism of their value.

Adams said “masks are good” in the interview on Fox & Friends, but added, “I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wore a mask, everything disappears.”

“Explain for us why you did said don’t wear a mask in the beginning but then that evolved,” Steve Doocy asked Adams.

Adams responded defended himself by saying the recommendation came from available data at the time regarding asymptomatic spread and previous coronavirus patterns. Adams proceeded to defend Trump while ignoring claims the president amplified public skepticism of masks.

“Once we realized that the science was different for this virus, we changed our recommendations,” Adams said. “As the president said, this whole administration is supportive of masks. The part that people aren’t focusing on, which they should, is the president yesterday said I support masks.

“Moving forward, I want people to understand we’re all on the same page,” he added. “We believe these are one of the most effective ways to open our country.”

As Adams stressed the importance of masks, he said wearing them “relies on the individual people of America doing the right thing.”

“That’s why I’m pleading with your viewers, I’m begging you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say wear a face covering,” Adams said. We are not trying to take away your ability to go out when we say keep restaurant capacity under 50 percent. We are saying if we do these things, we can actually open and stay open. We can get back to school, to worship, to jobs. We can do this.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]