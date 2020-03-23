Surgeon General Jerome Adams started the week by warning America that the coronavirus situation might be about to get worse.

Adams spoke to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on the TODAY show, and he started things off on a dire note by saying “I want America to understand, this week, it’s going to get bad.”

When asked if people are not taking the pandemic seriously, Adams went on to say that “I think there are a lot of people who are doing the right things, but I think that unfortunately we are finding out a lot of people think this can’t happen to them.” Eventually, Guthrie switched gears by asking what Trump meant when he seemed to hint in a Sunday night tweet that he was against putting America on lockdown any further once the country’s 15 days of collective action are done.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

“It means,” Adams said, “that our 15 days to stop the spread initiative really was based on the fact when it came out a week ago, we were about two weeks behind Italy and we really hoped to instill a sense of urgency across America…That includes social distancing measures. Stay at home, don’t take unnecessary travel, avoid groups of larger than 10. That includes teleworking. There are parts of the country that are doing it. But these mitigation measures work preventively. They work best the earlier you do them and people are still reacting and waiting to see the spread before they get serious.”

The interview continued with Guthrie noting how Adams previously thought that national action would require “more than 15 days,” and whether Trump is “worried that what we’re doing to stop [the virus] is worse than the virus itself.”

Watch above, via NBC.

