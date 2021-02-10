As Congressman Eric Swalwell — one of the House impeachment managers — argued during Donald Trump’s trial Tuesday, he referenced a number of tweets the former president sent out about the 2020 election results.

One of the tweets he referenced was something Trump sent out on Jan. 5, one day before the riots at the Capitol.

“I hope the Democrats, and even more importantly, the weak and ineffective RINO section of the Republican Party, are looking at the thousands of people pouring into D.C. They won’t stand for a landslide election victory to be stolen,” Trump tweeted at the time.

And if his meaning wasn’t clear enough, he tagged Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and John Thune.

Swalwell read out the tweet for the senators in the room, saying, “It’s all right there. And he tags senators to pressure you to stop this. And he warns all of us that his thousands of supporters, whom you will see that the FBI had warned were armed and targeting the Capitol, won’t stand for us certifying the results of the election.”

He argued “this was never about one speech” because Trump “built this mob over many months with repeated messaging until they believed they had been robbed of their vote and they would do anything to stop the certification.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

