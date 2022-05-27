Ted Cruz Declares, ‘What Stops Armed Bad Guys Is Armed Good Guys’ After 19 Armed Guys Didn’t Stop Armed Guy With a Gun

Just 72 hours after a gunman perpetrated the deadliest school shooting in his state’s history, podcaster and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas spoke Friday at an event for the National Rifle Association.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School, where he murdered 19 children and two teachers. Police entered the school just minutes later, but took fire and fell back. The shooter had locked himself in a classroom as 19 police officers remained outside. They chose to wait for a Border Patrol tactical unit that arrived roughly an hour after the gunman entered the school.

The unit killed the shooter.

Speaking at the NRA’s Leadership Forum, Cruz said the remedy for school shootings is increased security, including “bulletproof doors.”

Speaking at the NRA's Leadership Forum, Cruz said the remedy for school shootings is increased security, including "bulletproof doors."

He also said every school should only have “a single point of entry” with “multiple armed police officers.”

Cruz went on to repeat an oft-used line from firearms enthusiasts responding to the call for gun control in the wake of mass shootings.

“Ultimately, as we all know, what stops armed bad guys is armed good guys,” Cruz stated.

"Ultimately, as we all know, what stops armed bad guys is armed good guys," Cruz stated.

Cruz proceeded to list instances where private citizens had stopped gunmen.

As noted above, 19 armed officers declined to storm the classroom in Uvalde. Additionally, an armed security officer tried but was unable to stop the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo two weeks ago. The guard was killed.

Appearing on Fox News on the day of the shooting, Cruz advocated for fewer doors at schools in what some observers have called “door control.”

