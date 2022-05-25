Ted Cruz Floats Door Control to Prevent School Shootings: ‘Have One Door’ With ‘Armed Police Officers’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants to limit the amount of entry and exit points at schools following Tuesday’s devastating mass murder in Uvalde, Texas.

A madman police identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed into Robb Elementary School in the city Tuesday after he crashed his truck.

He barricade himself inside and did the unthinkable, murdering 19 children and two adults. Ramos was killed by a Customs and Border Protection officer.

The incident is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and has left a community shattered.

Gun control advocates have called for legislation to restrict access to firearms. Conservatives, meanwhile, have called for other measures, such as enhanced security and mental illness.

Cruz joined Fox News Wednesday evening, where he floated the idea of limiting the number of doors at schools. He told network host Jesse Watters a central entry and exit point at every school would increase safety for students and teachers.

“I have introduced legislation to save schools like this elementary school behind me can get federal grants to harden their security to put in bullet proof doors, bullet proof glass,” he said. “To put in armed police officers to protect kids.”

Cruz said he introduced legislation hat would have allocated $1.3 billion for schools to protect their perimeters.

“Again, the Democrats blocked a vote on it,” he said. “And I got to say this is frustrating here. This mass murderer came in through an unlocked door in the back of the school. The exact same way the mass murderer came in to the school in Santa Fe just outside of Houston.”

Cruz said he met with the family members of the victims after that shooting, and they agreed with him that multiple entry and exit points leave schools vulnerable.

“One of the things that earn agreed is don’t have all of these unlocked back doors,” he said. “Have one door into and out of the school and have that one door, armed police officers at that door. If that had happened, if those federal grants had gone to this school, when that psychopath arrived, the armed police officers could have taken him out and we would have 19 children and two teachers still alive.”

Cruz concluded something other than “empty political posturing” must be done to protect vulnerable children.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com