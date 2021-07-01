Ted Cruz Says He’s Considering Running Again: ‘2016 Was the Most Fun I’ve Ever Had in My Life’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Newsmax on Thursday to bash President Joe Biden over his handling of the border crisis, as well as his policies toward China. The broadsides were boilerplate, but the most interesting part of his appearance came when he was asked about the 2024 presidential election.

“Are you considering a 2024 presidential run?”

Cruz responded with nervous laughter and replied, “Well, sure. I’m certainly looking at it.”

Then he said something that will come as a surprise to anyone who followed the 2016 Republican primaries, even if just casually.

“I’ll tell ya, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life,” said Cruz. “We came incredibly close.”

The 2016 Republican primary, which came down to Cruz and Donald Trump, was without question one of the nastiest races in U.S. history, rivaling the election of 1800 and any other race in which Trump has been or will be a candidate.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump disparaged the physical appearance of Cruz’s wife Heidi, prompting the senator to respond, “Donald, you’re a sniveling coward, and leave Heidi the hell alone.”

Later Trump suggested that Cruz’s father Rafael Cruz was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Trump also called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” more times than anyone can count. And of course, Trump’s bullying of Cruz during the primary debates was legendary.

Trump even falsely claimed Cruz was ineligible to run for president.

“Ted Cruz is a total hypocrite and, until recently, a Canadian citizen who may not even have a legal right to run for president,” Trump said.

Cruz spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention and famously refused to endorse Trump. The crowd booed him mercilessly. Eventually, Cruz joined the Trump train and the two have reconciled and campaigned for one another.

Watch above via Newsmax.

