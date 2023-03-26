Texas Congressman Takes an Absolute Dive for Trump When Confronted By CBS’ Brennan About Ex-President ‘Lionizing’ Jan. 6 Attackers

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) resorted to both sides-ism as he struggled to defend former President Donald Trump’s constant elevation of his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with Gonzales on Face The Nation, CBS’ Margaret Brennan noted how Trump opened his Saturday rally in Waco, TX by playing a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” sung by the J6 Choir, a group of inmates currently in prison for their alleged involvement in the January 6th Capitol riot. The song was interwoven at the rally with footage from the riot, plus a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Brennan brought up all of this, along with Trump continuing to push violent rhetoric about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg potentially indicting him on the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. With the stage set, Brennan asked Gonzales “Do you support statements like this?”

“January 6th was a terrible day. We have to make sure that never happens again,” Gonzales answered. In spite of that, he quickly went on to say “it was great to have President Trump back in Texas and it was a reminder that Trump’s policies worked.”

While Gonzales tried to pivot toward his critiques of the Biden administration, Brennan drilled down and pointed out “what the former president was talking about was not policy or substance. Don’t you see some danger from lionizing those who are being prosecuted for breaking the law and attacking the place where you and other lawmakers work? Isn’t that part of it something that must give you pause?”

“The rhetoric is absolutely out of control, on both sides,” Gonzales answered. He then digressed by complaining about the level of scrutiny Trump has received over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal.

“I think a lot of people are done with the political rhetoric,” he said. “They want solutions and whichever presidential candidate is going to bring real solutions to their lives is going to get their vote.”

Brennan still wouldn’t let Gonzales off the hook, citing numerous instances where he stood apart from the GOP, “but this is a line that you feel you can’t cross when it comes to criticizing what the former president did with lionizing the January 6th attackers?” She emphasized this by asking Gonzales if he was “bothered” by Trump glorifying the same rioters who attacked Capitol Police officers.

Gonzales: Look, January 6th should never have happened and those that are [found] wrong for doing that, they need to be held to the highest standard. Brennan: Well, they were singing last night as the walk-on for the former president. Seventeen of the 20 inmates held in that jail were accused of assaulting law enforcement. That’s the walk-on song. Gonzales: Yeah, look, there is no room for anyone that assaults law enforcement, right? Similar to what happened in Oregon or anywhere else throughout our country. We have to absolutely surround our law enforcement. They have the toughest job right now, you have to get it right every single time, so now is not the time to attack law enforcement.

Watch above via CBS.

