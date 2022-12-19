‘That’s a Lie – Hell No’: Kevin McCarthy Denies Rumor He Wants Spending Bill Passed Before Republicans Retake the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated flatly he doesn’t want to see Senate Republicans join Democrats in voting for a bill that would fund the government through the 2023 fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30.

Senators are currently working on an omnibus bill that would fund the government for most of 2023. The legislation, which the House already passed, requires 60 votes to advance in the upper chamber. With the Senate currently tied at 50-50, 10 Republicans would have to vote in favor in addition to all Democrats.

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) supports a deal, and it appears at least 10 Republicans will join him.

But House Republicans want GOP senators to withhold support on a spending bill until the House is back under Republican control in January. They aim to use their majority to force spending cuts.

Appearing on Fox Business Network on Monday, McCarthy addressed a rumor mentioned by host Larry Kudlow stating that he secretly wants the Senate to pass the bill so he avoids having to possibly take the blame for a government shutdown. The drama comes as McCarthy vies to be speaker in the next Congress, where he is currently whipping the necessary 218 votes among his conference to do so.

“You’ve got these anonymous Republican Senate voices,” Kudlow told McCarthy. People who are afraid to speak on the record. They’re saying that Kevin McCarthy really favors the omnibus spending bill and really doesn’t want to get down to business right away. What is your unequivocal response to that?”

“That’s a lie,” McCarthy responded. “Hell no. Why would you move forward? You know this better than anybody, Larry. They’re gonna raise another $100 billion on your baseline.”

He added that some of the senators writing the omnibus bill, such as Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Richard Shelby (R-AL) are retiring and won’t even be in the Senate in a month.

Kudlow is fervently opposed to the legislation and often hosts lawmakers on his show who rail against it.

“Republicans are emasculated,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told Kudlow last week. “They have no power and they are unwilling to gain that power back.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

