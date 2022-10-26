Mehmet Oz made a curious remark about abortion during Tuesday’s Senate debate that drew the ire of former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

At one point in his debate with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Republican former TV doctor said he opposes federal involvement in abortion decisions because those should be left up to women and doctors, as well as local politicians.

Oz was asked whether he’d support a bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that would ban abortion in the United States after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz replied. “I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all. I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

Appearing on the 11th Hour, Nutter was asked by host Stephanie Ruhle to give his reaction.

“Walk me through with that’s supposed to look like,” she said. “You’re a young, vulnerable, 16-year-old girl dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. And you’re supposed to address that with your parents, your doctor – and then what happens? You call the mayor?”

Nutter didn’t hold back.

“Stephanie, that’s bullshit,” he said, prompting Ruhle to chortle. “I’m just calling it for what it is. Mr. Oz is avoiding the discussion about Lindsey Graham trying to ban abortion nationally. He didn’t want to answer the question. He avoided it as best as possible. You know, by the way, as a Black American, oftentimes states rights have actually just not been good for many of us.”

Nutter portrayed Oz as a rich carpetbagger from New Jersey who only moved to Pennsylvania in 2020.

“Mr. Oz is a fraud,” he continued. “He’s got 10, 11 – whatever the number is – houses across the United States of America, none of which are actually in Pennsylvania.”

Nutter accused Oz of “trying to steal a seat in our state.”

“He is a complete fraud in this race,” he added.

To be clear, Oz stated he opposes a federal abortion ban. However, his position that abortion should be left up to “women, doctors, [and] local political leaders” is unworkable in many cases, given that “local political leaders” have greatly limited or even eliminated the ability to have an abortion.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com