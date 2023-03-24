‘That’s Gonna Be Devastating’: Former U.S. Attorney Reacts to Trump Lawyer Testifying Before Grand Jury

An attorney for Donald Trump testified for more than three hours before a grand jury on Friday about the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Evan Corcoran, who is representing Trump in his ongoing battle with the Department of Justice, was ordered by a judge last week to testify because the judge found sufficient evidence his legal advice may have been used in the furtherance of a crime.

In August, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where agents found a trove of government documents, some of which were classified. All the documents in question were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives when Trump left office.

In June 2022, Christina Bobb, another Trump attorney, signed a letter to the DOJ stating that to her knowledge, no government documents were at the residence. August’s search showed that claim to be untrue. Bobb, who has also testified, alleges Corcoran urged her to sign the letter.

Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman offered his assessment of Corcoran’s testimony, which has not been made public.

“On the Corcoran testimony, I think that’s the biggest event of the week because if you think about it, we’re talking about 15 months where Trump…. bobs and weaves and stalls,” Litman said, referring to the wrangling over the documents between Trump and government. “It’s the crystalline moment when he chose to be a criminal, when that declaration was signed.”

Litman added that Corcoran likely has notes, transcriptions, and recordings from his discussions with Trump. He said he suspects Corcoran’s testimony will be damaging to Trump so long as he did not invoke his Fifth Amendment right against potential self-incrimination.

“I think that’s going to be devastating on the Mar-a-Lago case,” Litman said. “Unless Corcoran takes the Fifth.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who was also a guest on the segment, interrupted to ask Litman a question.

“Can I just ask Harry – because he’s the expert here – if Corcoran is granted immunity, would he not be able to take the Fifth and instead would risk contempt and that’s the way to get it?”

“One hundred percent,” Litman replied. “So, that would be the second step, but it’s very possible for Corcoran.”

Litman concluded, “Yes, that’s the way to go with Corcoran. And we don’t know yet. Did he take the Fifth today or did he actually follow his lawful duty?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

