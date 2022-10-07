‘That’s How You Do It, Otis!’ CNN’s Blackwell and Camerota Crack Up Cheering on ‘Fat Bear Week’ Contestants

There are plenty of developing situations grabbing people’s attention at the moment, from President Joe Biden’s warning of a potential nuclear “armageddon” to the mounting legal woes of former President Donald Trump, and on top of all of this, it’s also Fat Bear Week.

Fat Bear Week is a competition in which people can vote for the fattest bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve. While teasing the segment before an ad break, CNN’s Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota could barely hold themselves together.

Blackwell cracked up laughing as Camerota offered up a series of puns — like “may be the biggest election of the year” and “yes, Victor finds these puns unbearable” — until she joined in on the laughter.

“Wait, what was that, the Betty Rubble laugh you just did?” Blackwell asked as they cut to break.

Showing some of the plump bears making their way into hibernation, the CNN hosts invited on Katmai park ranger Lian Law. The trio revealed their favorites to win the competition, with Blackwell showing the most excitement for Otis.

“My favorite is Otis, in part because you never vote against a brother named Otis,” he said.

Lian revealed Otis has mastered a “sit and wait technique” for catching fish.

“That’s how you do it, Otis! Let the fish come to you!” Blackwell cheered.

The competition’s website includes a tool for people to vote on the fat bears and they even include a Hall of Champions for past pudgy winners. Blackwell’s fave Otis won in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021.

Lian explained during the interview that the competition is not meant to fat shame as the bears are not actually unhealthy.

“Fat Bear Week is an opportunity for us to highlight their success, celebrate the healthy runs of salmon we have here, and Katmai’s ecosystem overall,” Lian said.

