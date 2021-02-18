The View Torches Cruz for Jetting Off to Cancun and Leaving Texans Out in the Cold: ‘Worst Optics I Could Possibly Come Up With’

The hosts of The View went after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for flying to Cancun while his constituents suffer the repercussions of a severe power crisis — Meghan McCain calling the move the “worst optics I could possibly come up with.”

“Millions of Texans are cold, and in darkness, and the governor and other Republicans tried to blame the Green New Deal for the massive power outages, but the truth is that a privatized, deregulated energy system is at fault, and they knew they had problems to fix, and they’ve known this since 2011, but they didn’t do it,” Whoopi Goldberg said, introducing the topic.

McCain added that even hospitals have lost power, forcing people to sit around generators with blankets on, exclaiming, “It looks like the apocalypse.”

“There’s a lot of heads to roll and a lot of people to blame. I know what’s not helping right now is the fact that senator Ted Cruz is seen on a flight with his family to Cancun right now,” she continued, adding, “He’s apparently on a flight back home to Texas right at this very moment. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of media waiting, asking questions, but to literally flee your home state while people are freezing to death to go to Cancun is very Marie Antoinette. One of the worst optics I could come up with in an era where there’s been a lot of bad political optics.”

Goldberg then railed against Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for pinning the blame on others and on wind turbines when he knows full well that 56 percent of Texas’ energy comes from natural gas pipelines, 19 percent come from coal, and 20 percent comes from wind power.

“How do you blame this on anybody but your inability to do your job?” Goldberg exclaimed.

“These climate change deniers are mostly in red states, and red states are the ones that are going to be impacted by climate change the most,” Joy Behar added. “So anybody out there who’s watching this show should be very careful about voting Republicans into office because they are not there to help you. They are there to line their pockets and to take care of their cronies. This is exactly what’s going on. You don’t believe in federal help? Then there’s a disaster, and what are you going to do? You’re out of luck. Sorry. This happened with every single time there’s a disaster in this country. You don’t want — you want small government, and then big government has to come in and bail you out.”

Both Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin later addressed how truly devastating the Texas storm has been, noting that many have had to burn their belongings to keep warm while others have been melting snow because they have no running water.i

“It’s just absolutely horrible, but, you do get what you vote for,” Hostin said, adding, “That’s why I think you’ve seen this huge movement in the Republican Party against cancel culture, because they don’t want to be held accountable for things like this. That’s why you see people like Governor Abbott spinning and lying and gaslighting his own constituents.

“That’s why you see allegedly Senator Cruz who wasn’t held accountable after January 6th for everything that he did to continue pushing the big lie at a rally January 3rd talking about … we will not go quietly into the night,” she continued. “He was never held accountable for any of that, challenging the Electoral College again and again and again. That’s why he went to Cancun, allegedly to escort his family, because no one is held accountable for any of this behavior.”

Watch above, via ABC.

