Trevor Noah went after Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Texas Republicans for somehow blaming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the not yet implemented Green New Deal for the state’s power crisis — calling the whole fiasco “embarrassing.”

Despite the fact that the electricity crisis in Texas was largely caused by frozen natural gas pipelines, which the majority of the state relies on for power, conservatives have blamed wind turbines and Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

“This just goes to show you: You can’t put profits over quality and safety. Money isn’t worth a whole lot if you have to burn it to keep warm,” Noah said, noting that the state’s pipelines had been poorly maintained, later adding, “This is a state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry, and now, that industry has failed spectacularly.”

Noah then pointed out that “this situation is kind of embarrassing for Texas’ leaders” — perhaps explaining why they’re so eager to pin the blame on something or someone else.

The host later cut to Fox News footage showing hosts and their guests blaming the catastrophe on wind turbines, which only account for 25 percent of the state’s electricity in the Winter.

“Energy-producing wind turbines are freezing, not working,” Hannity said of the crisis, while Carlson exclaimed, “The windmills failed, like the silly fashion accessories they are, and people in Texas died.”

The host also aired clips of Rick Perry, former Texas governor and Donald Trump’s former energy secretary, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), and other Fox News guests faulting Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal for the power disaster.

“OK, this — this is fucking insane,” said Noah. “These guys are so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook that they’re blaming AOC and the Green New Deal—which by the way, hasn’t even happened yet—for something that is happening in Texas right now.”

“But this just shows you, no matter what happens, no matter how far removed she is from the problem, conservatives can and will always find a way to blame the boogeyman, A.O.C,” the host continued. “Rick Perry could have broken his arm as a kid and he would have blamed it on A.O.C.”

The host then aired a pseudo ad for fake energy company “Texas Energon,” which “draws power from America’s most renewable resource: The insane hatred of AOC.”

