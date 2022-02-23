Joy Behar took aim at the GOP for their reaction to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, comparing the right’s criticism of President Joe Biden to “fascism.”

Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic on Wednesday’s edition of The View by noting that Biden imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Biden vowed to impose crippling sanctions that would cut off Russia from Western finance, but you-know-who seems to be so much more impressed Putins’ moves on this,” Goldberg said before airing audio of Donald Trump praising Putin as a “genius.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine–of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. So Putin is now saying it’s independent – a large section of Ukraine,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“I said how smart is that? And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right.”

Trump went on to call Putin “very savvy,” adding that he knows the Russian president “very, very well” and that a Ukraine invasion would have never happened had he still been in office.

Responding to the clip, Behar called Trump’s comments “the dumbest remark,” adding that a lot of Republicans are “buying this lie.”

“The traitorous behavior that’s going on right now on the right is just, it’s unbelievable to me,” Behar continued. “Having grown up in a country that fought this fascism, we are now becoming the people that we fought!”

The comment prompted Goldberg to throw up a video of Fox News host Tucker Carlson questioning why the United States hates Putin so much:

Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.

On Tuesday night, Carlson also claimed that the Biden administration is “provoking conflict” with Russia in an attempt to make fossil fuels unaffordable.

Republican leaders, including Reps. Kevin McCarthy (CA), Steve Scalise (LA), and Elise Stefanik (NY) have made similar criticisms of Biden in a joint statement.

“Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a renewed invasion of Ukraine is reprehensible,” they stated. “Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action.”

Watch above, via ABC.

