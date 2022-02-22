Tucker Carlson Slams Hatred of Putin, Rattles off Problems in the U.S. and Declares, ‘Vladimir Putin Didn’t Do Any of That’

Once again, Tucker Carlson challenged the image of Vladimir Putin as an international boogeyman worthy of so much attention from the U.S. government.

Putin has ordered “peacekeeping” forces into two separatist regions of Ukraine, which he declared independent. Those forces are effectively violating Ukraine’s territory. Carlson has repeatedly made clear that whatever geopolitical concerns the U.S. in that part of the world, they do not justify the marshaling of many resources to address them.

The Fox News host’s stance has drawn the ire of liberals, who have accused him of being a mouthpiece for Putin. He has hit back at those charges on multiple occasions, and on Monday referred to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “tyrants.”

“Since the day that Donald Trump became president, Democrats in Washington told you, you have a patriotic duty to hate Vladimir Putin,” Carlson told viewers on Tuesday night. “It’s not a suggestion – it’s a mandate. Anything less than hatred for Putin is treason. Many Americans have obeyed this directive. They now dutifully hate Vladimir Putin. Maybe you’re one of them. Hating Putin has become the central purpose of America’s foreign policy. It’s the main thing that we talk about. Entire cable channels are now are devoted to it.”

The host said that this hatred of Putin could drag the U.S. into a conflict in the region.

“Before that happens, it might be worth asking ourselves – since it is getting pretty serious – what is this really about?”

He then asked his audience a series of questions:

Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.

Carlson then described Russia’s incursion into Ukraine as a “border dispute.” The host claimed that President Joe Biden is indebted to Ukrainian oligarchs and stated that Ukraine is a tyranny, explaining that the main opposition leader is in jail and said the country’s president has banned certain opposition TV stations.

“But Joe Biden likes Ukraine so Putin bad, war good,” said Carlson.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com