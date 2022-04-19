‘These Are People That Talk About Testicle Tanning’: James Carville Slams ‘Out-and-Out Weird’ Republicans

James Carville reacted with derision to Tucker Carlson’s segment on Friday that mentioned “testicle tanning.”

In a conversation about low testosterone levels, a fitness professional named Andrew McGovern promoted “red light therapy” as a remedy.

“If you want to optimize and take it to another level, expose yourself to red light therapy,” he said.”

“Yes,” Carlson said, “which is testicle tanning.”

“It’s testicle tanning,” McGovern replied, “but it’s also full body red light therapy, which has a massive amount of benefits. And there’s so much data out there, that isn’t being picked up on or covered.”

Carville referenced the segment to portray the Republican Party as “just out and out weird.”

Ari Melber played a clip of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warning his party not to nominate any crazies.

“You can’t nominate somebody who’s just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win,” McConnell said. “We had that experience in 2010, in 2012.”

Melber cited a growing number of candidates who are at least sympathetic to QAnon conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 election. He asked Carville for his reaction.

“Old Moscow Mitch is up to his old tricks,” Carville replied. “But the problem is they are a weird political party… These are people that talk about testicle tanning, and people that like, go to Hungary for conferences.”

He added, “By and large, a large part of the Republican party is just out and out weird. When you have Moscow Mitch saying we need more sane people, that means you have a lot of really crazy people. Look at the clip… [of] Peter Navarro. That guy was a serious person in the White House. You’re telling me he’s a normal human being? No. And he’s not even among the worst.”

Watch above via MSNBC

