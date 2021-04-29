Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo primed former President Donald Trump to go on the attack against Joe Biden’s administration for not doing more to recognize the “accomplishments” of his predecessor.

Trump gave an interview to Bartiromo on Thursday morning, and he started by ripping Biden’s first presidential address to Congress for not speaking more about the migrant situation at the U.S. southern border. Bartiromo, who has been very accommodating to Trump in the past, leaped on his comments as she remarked that “unfortunately, Mr. President, this administration is blaming you and your administration and they refuse to give you any credit for many of the accomplishments you’ve had.”

Bartiromo continued by groaning that Vice President Kamala Harris recently said that the border situation is a problem the Biden administration inherited from Trump.

“You see how they’re blaming you on everything and they do not attribute the successes that you had to your administration,” she said. “How do you feel about that?”

“It’s ridiculous,” Trump said. “Obviously they’re very ungracious people. I did the vaccine. They like to take the vaccine. But even the fake news isn’t giving them credit for that. We did the vaccine, saved tens of millions of lives throughout the world by coming up with a vaccine. If I weren’t president, vaccine, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years, three to five years would be the minimum. I got it done in less than nine months. And that’s only because of me.”

Trump continued to fume about the Biden administration taking credit for Operation Warp Speed, saying “we had a great delivery system and all they did is take what we had and keep it moving.” He then railed at the temporary pause of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, suggesting it was done for political reasons or to appease Pfizer.

