Former Donald Trump adviser and current Gettr CEO Jason Miller took time on Wednesday to describe how Brazilian law enforcement held him in detainment earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Miller released a statement saying he and his entourage were detained and questioned by Brazilian authorities for 3 hours at the airport before being released. Miller was in Brazil for their version of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and he also met with President Jair Bolsonaro while Brazil is reportedly on the precipice of political and constitutional turmoil.

On Wednesday, Steve Bannon asked Miller to describe his ordeal, so Miller recalled how a group of Federales met him at the airport and asked him to come with them.

“So myself and one other from our group was led off to this…I can refer to it as the interrogation room. It wasn’t quite like the episode of Law & Order,” Miller said. He said he asked them why they were there, and “they said, ‘Well, we just want to ask you some questions.'”

Miller said the agents were there on the orders of Alexandre de Moraes, a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice who has authorized investigations into Bolsonaro’s allies to examine the spread of misinformation. Bolsonaro has railed against Moraes’ probes, and the president held a rally on Tuesday where he complained that Moraes “just intercepted an American citizen to be questioned.”

Miller connected Moraes’ agents to “the Deep State” and “the global elites” as he spoke about what kinds of legal powers they have at their disposal. Miller said that the officials told him they were conducting “two secret investigations,” and they proceeded to question him until he demanded an attorney and help from the U.S. Embassy.

“This has witch hunt written all over it,” Miller said. “They put this piece of paper in front of me and say ‘if you just sign this piece of paper saying you have nothing to say, then you can leave and get on the plane.’ I’m, like, ‘Guys, I don’t speak Portuguese. I’m not going to sign some legal document’…I know how this works. You sign it and the next thing you know, you’re in their version of Guantanamo Bay.”

