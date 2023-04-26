‘This Is a Liberal Family’: Sen. Tuberville Says It’s ‘Absolutely a Crime’ What the Murdochs Have Done to Fox News

Newsmax anchor John Bachman interviewed Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Wednesday and the pair tore into Rupert Murdoch over the firing of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“And lastly, Senator, real, real quick, you know, we have a clip. We’re going to play a little bit of Chuck Schumer. He was on the floor of the Senate talking about Tucker Carlson, basically imploring Rupert Murdoch to silence Tucker Carlson. To some, it seems like this is Rupert Murdoch capitulating to Chuck Schumer and other people that wanted other conservative voices silenced. What’s your read on it?” asked Bachman.

“Well, yeah, for 15 years, I woke up to Fox News and go to bed with Fox News, now I’m waking up to Newsmax and going bed with Newsmax,” Tuberville responded.

Notably, Tuberville has been a regular presence on both Fox News and Fox Business Network since running for Senate in 2020.

“I’m sick of it. Let them talk and speak how they want to speak. Get out of the damn way. This is a free country. But Glenn Beck, everybody that they’ve fired over there, this is a liberal family that’s trying to make a name for themselves,” Tuberville continued, taking aim at the Murdoch family. Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch has long been a close friend of Tucker Carlson and a supporter of right-of-center politics.

“And they have just cost themselves a lot of money, folks. If you’re on Fox, turn it off. Go to Newsmax, go to one of the conservative stations. Get away from this mess because it’s absolutely a crime. And what this Murdoch family’s doing,” Tuberville concluded.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

