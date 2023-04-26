Ted Cruz Declares, ‘Joe Biden Is 142 Years Old’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) drastically overstated President Joe Biden’s age for comedic effect on Wednesday by stating he’s 142 years old.

Appearing on Fox Business, Cruz was asked by host Larry Kudlow about Biden’s age and Vice President Kamala Harris succeeding him should Biden be unable to carry out his duties.

“Wouldn’t Republicans – whoever the nominee is or the party in general – wouldn’t they want to talk about Kamala Harris, the vice president who could well become the president if there were a second term?” Kudlow asked.

He suggested Republicans might “open that door” and make Harris’s record into a campaign issue against the Biden-Harris ticket in 2024.

“I think that absolutely is gonna be a major issue for discussion in this election,” Cruz replied. “Listen, Joe Biden is 142 years old. In a very real sense, this election, the Democrats are suggesting Kamala Harris for president. You’re right there’s a real possibility if Biden were to win – and I don’t think he’s going to – but if he were to win, there’s a very real possibility that Kamala Harris becomes the president.”

The senator challenged viewers to imagine Harris as president meeting with various autocratic leaders from around the world.

Biden, who turns 81 in November, has indicated he intends to run for reelection. If he were to run and win, he would be 87 at the end of a second term.

Most Democrats say Biden should not run again. However, given Harris’s low approval ratings, it is not clear who would succeed him after a primary.

Donald Trump – the president’s potential 2024 opponent – predicted earlier this month that Biden will be unable to run.

Watch above via Fox News.

