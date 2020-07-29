CNN Business anchor Julia Chatterley called out Congress for not making much headway in the first leg of today’s big haring with big tech CEOs.

In the brief recess, CNN business reporter Donie O’Sullivan took note of an interesting exchange between Jerry Nadler and Mark Zuckerberg over Instagram, as well as the fact that no one really asked Jeff Bezos any questions so far.

Chatterley agreed that was strange, remarking, “84 minutes in and we haven’t heard from Jeff Bezos? A technical [glitch] that lasted that long? Come on, guys, what was going on there?”

She went on to say it looked like lawmakers didn’t get the memo this was an antitrust hearing:

“This was about competition concerns. Do these guys have some form of monopolistic or duopolistic power? As important as fake news is, as fake news accounts, whatever it is, it’s not about this hearing and it’s not about this investigation. If this was the court of public opinion, these guys have gone nowhere fast today in proving any kind of consumer harm. And that’s what you have to prove if you want to take action and… make law changes here. This is kind of a disaster for these guys. They’ve gone nowhere fast.”

Chatterly told Brianna Keilar that there’s serious questions that all four CEOs need to be asked about the power their companies hold. “Having these four guys in a room is not conducive to getting real answers here, I don’t think. We’re getting sidetracked.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

