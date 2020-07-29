Despite the fact that Wednesday’s technology hearing is the first time Jeff Bezos has appeared before Congress, nobody asked the tech tycoon a question in the first hour-and-a-half of the session, and Twitter has noticed.

Four of the top technology CEOs, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Bezos are currently testifying before Congress to discuss whether or not their companies are monopolizing the industry, but nobody seems to care what Bezos has to say on the matter. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) finally questioned Bezos — nearly two hours after the hearing was gaveled into session.

Several pundits and journalists have taken to Twitter to point out the Congress’ failure to ask the Amazon CEO a question, — begging lawmakers to think of something. Many have noted this is Bezos’s first appearance in front of lawmakers, while others poked fun at the situation:

Jeff Bezos, sitting there doing nothing, just made maybe 300 million dollars or so — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 29, 2020

Running antitrust hearing update: – 1 question about Peter Thiel’s opinion on Google’s patriotism

– 1 question mixing up Facebook with Twitter

– 1 question about a fight over music lyrics reprinting

– 0 questions for Jeff Bezos — Adi Robertson (@thedextriarchy) July 29, 2020

So much for anticipation around Bezos’ first appearance in Congress. 1.5 hours in, not a single question for the Amazon CEO. Sundar Pichai and Zuckerberg getting the most attention — Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) July 29, 2020

Jeff Bezos will probably receive a Prime delivery in the time it takes for representatives to ask him a question — Lauren Masks Are Goode (@LaurenGoode) July 29, 2020

Either Bezos is taking a nap or Amazon did a really good job lobbying ahead of this with their DC army… — Emily Chang (@emilychangtv) July 29, 2020

So far this is incredibly incoherent and useless. It’s not anyone ‘building a case’, it’s random questions in random order. Bezos hasn’t even be asked anything yet, 90m in. — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) July 29, 2020

Nobody going after Bezos. They all want invites to coolest parties in DC (low bar) hosted by wealthiest man in world in midst of mother of all mid-life crises. I’d like to roll w/Jeff, and I don’t like him. — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) July 29, 2020

