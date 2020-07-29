comScore

WATCH LIVE: TOP TECH CEOS TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS

No One Asked Jeff Bezos a Question in the First Session of the House Tech Hearing, and Twitter Noticed: He’ll Get ‘A Prime Delivery’ Before He Gets a Question

By Leia IdlibyJul 29th, 2020, 3:08 pm

Despite the fact that Wednesday’s technology hearing is the first time Jeff Bezos has appeared before Congress, nobody asked the tech tycoon a question in the first hour-and-a-half of the session, and Twitter has noticed.

Four of the top technology CEOs, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Bezos are currently testifying before Congress to discuss whether or not their companies are monopolizing the industry, but nobody seems to care what Bezos has to say on the matter. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) finally questioned Bezos — nearly two hours after the hearing was gaveled into session.

Several pundits and journalists have taken to Twitter to point out the Congress’ failure to ask the Amazon CEO a question, — begging lawmakers to think of something. Many have noted this is Bezos’s first appearance in front of lawmakers, while others poked fun at the situation:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: