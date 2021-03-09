This Single Shot Drone Footage of a Bowling Alley Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind

Sometimes, you just have to sit back, take a break, and admire some amazing footage when someone manages to pull off a genuine achievement in visuals and choreography.

Arial videographer Jay Christensen just released a video that he filmed with his drone at a Minneapolis bowling alley, and it’s blowing up online as viewers agree it’s nothing short of incredible.

The film begins with an overhead shot of Bryant Lake Bowl before the drone drops in and flies through the door. From there, Christensen threaded the needle as the drone circled over the lanes, flew into the innards of the pin-setting machines, and expertly weaved its way across a plethora of rooms.

I’m not gonna say anymore because frankly, it’s impossible to do this video justice by simply describing it.

Just watch above, via Jaybyrdfilms.

