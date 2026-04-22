Leavitt Says Iran’s ‘Inability to Send a Unified’ Message Is Proof of Successful U.S. Bombing Campaign

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum spoke to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday and asked about the latest in the ongoing negotiations between President Donald Trump and Iran. Earlier in the week, Trump announced a ceasefire extension based on Iran’s “seriously fractured” government’s inability to swiftly respond to his demands.

MacCallum began the interview by noting he spoke “on the phone with President Trump — about 90 minutes ago.”

“He said then that there is no time pressure on this ceasefire extension, that the three-to-five-day window that has been reported is, quote, ‘not true.’ He says he’s not in a rush and that he wants the best deal. He added that the U.S. military blockade, quote, ‘scares the Iranians more than the bombing’, and also said that he personally asked Iran not to execute eight women who were scheduled for hanging and who were charged with protesting in January.”

“Two of these women are 16 years old, according to reports on them. He shared this image on social media yesterday. He says that Iran listened to that request, and he called that a good sign and a good move on their part. Iran reportedly denies that these women were going to be executed,” MacCallum continued. Iran’s judiciary denied on Tuesday that the women Trump claims Iran is no longer set to execute were ever facing execution.

“White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joins me now. Karoline, great to have you with us. Welcome. This afternoon, I’m curious if this signals that these human rights issues — the hangings and the executions — will be part of a deal that is discussed when they do return to negotiations in the coming days or weeks, or however long it takes?” MacCallum then asked Leavitt.

Leavitt replied, “Well, first of all, Martha, only President Trump could save the lives of these eight beautiful Iranian women. He has received direct word from the Iranian regime — or what’s left of it — that their lives are going to be spared.”

“And that comes as a result of President Trump asking them directly not to kill these young, beautiful women, who certainly deserve a chance to continue living their lives freely and peacefully. And now that will happen, thanks to President Trump, because he’s a humanitarian at heart. I understand this news story about the scheduled execution of these women came across the president’s desk, and again he made that direct plea, and the Iranians have answered and have agreed not to execute them,” Leavitt said, adding:

As far as the formal negotiations go, humanitarian issues are of great concern to this president, but with respect to the negotiations that are ongoing, he’s made his red lines very clear. Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb to threaten the United States and our allies, and they must turn over the enriched uranium that’s in their possession. While it is very far into the ground, thanks to the success of Operation Midnight Hammer, it’s important to the president that they hand that enriched uranium over. He’s made that quite clear to them. And now we’re waiting to hear back from the Iranian regime. The fact that they cannot send a unified message yet — which is why the president decided to extend the ceasefire — just shows how effective Operation Epic Fury truly was, because there’s a lot of internal division over there. The president understands that, and so we await their response.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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