A somber and visibly shocked Jake Tapper concluded that the “absolutely horrifying” video of the Capitol assault showed on day two of the Senate impeachment trial will end up as most significant, historical part of “Donald Trump’s legacy.”

Just moments after the Senate trial recessed on Wednesday, the CNN host offered up his take on the hours of evidence House Impeachment Managers presented. This included harrowing, newly-released footage of the widespread violence that pro-Trump supporters engaged in to terrorized Capitol, and, for the first time, showed how just close members of Congress, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (UT), came to being attacked and possibly killed.

“It was absolutely horrifying, chilling video that really gave the feeling for what it must have been like to be in the Capitol on that day,” Tapper explained, recapping the first half of the day’s proceedings to co-panelist Dana Bash and Abby Philip.

“The kind of terrorist attack that we don’t really often see this much video from,”‘ he continued. “I have to say, Dana and Abby, that when I look at this video, after the buildup of months, months and months that we covered and then the video from that day of Trump telling his supporters to go down there and then they did what they did, I have to say, in all likelihood, this will be Donald Trump’s legacy.”

Tapper then turned to the Republican Senators, a large majority of which are almost guaranteed to vote against Trump’s conviction.

“This is what will be Donald Trump is remembered for. And the fact that there are going to be dozens of Republican Senators who, in all likelihood, will vote to not hold Trump accountable for this is just stunning to me,” Tapper added. “And that will be their legacies.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

