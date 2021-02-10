House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett provided a great deal of new audio and video footage from the day of the Capitol riots on January 6th.

There was audio of law enforcement responding to the mob, and security footage not just of the mob storming the building, but of Mitt Romney and Mike Pence being led to safety.

The footage shocked a lot of people watching the proceedings, and Congressman Adam Kinzinger — one of the few House Republicans who voted for impeachment — said, “I cannot imagine how any Senator could vote against removal.”

The prosecution is compelling. Donald Trump incited and directed the insurrection. He knew what he was doing. I cannot imagine how any Senator could vote against removal. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 10, 2021

He was far from the only person appalled by this new footage:

It just could have been so much worse. We are so lucky for the heroism of people like Officer Goodman and the officers that responded that day. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 10, 2021

As I watch the video Rep Plaskett is presenting I’m seething. The mob is 100 feet away from where VP Pence is hiding in a room with glass doors. They were looking for pence to execute him. Trump never called to see if he was ok. Instead he tweeted that he had no courage. Shameful — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) February 10, 2021

It's wild to remember while watching this trial that only a handful of Republican senators are willing to consider the case on its merits. For the vast majority of them, none of this matters. — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 10, 2021

I'm sure if a riled up pro-Trump mob had happened upon the lone Republican senator to vote for impeachment they would have been suppppeerrr cool about it. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 10, 2021

They almost got Mitt. https://t.co/hVAGxXUiZT — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 10, 2021

These audio recordings of police officers responding to the riot, and multiple law enforcement injuries, are powerful. For any Senator who votes not guilty: are you ok playing these for police unions in your jurisdiction? You better be. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 10, 2021

Well that whole presentation from Del. Plaskett was chilling, horrifying, nauseating. And there's more. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 10, 2021

Watched three impeachment trials now. Never seen anything like this showing of the Capitol riot from the inside. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 10, 2021

If this was a normal trial, you wouldn’t want to be on the defense team right now. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 10, 2021

Shortly before the moment that made Goodman famous. Hadn't seen this before. Imagine if the mob had found Romney. https://t.co/ccJudlKnLq — Matt Ford (@fordm) February 10, 2021

Holy cow Romney was seconds away from the Goodman Gang. — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) February 10, 2021

That’s the thing about this presentation They are as riveted as all of us And they were the TARGETS And also: They have the power to do something about it It just got harder to do nothing https://t.co/8X5K6G9QCS — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 10, 2021

Every new detail about 1/6 reinforces both how bad it was and how much worse it could have been. https://t.co/tsyturDlsU — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) February 10, 2021

Let’s be very clear on what happened: domestic terrorists incited by Trump tried to kill the Vice President & Speaker of the House, #2 & #3 in order of succession. This had all the makings of a violent authoritarian coup — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 10, 2021

These video clips are reminding me of the anger and horror I felt that day. And why I will never forgive MAGA cultists. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 10, 2021

These videos show in stark detail what we already know: This could have been so, so much worse. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 10, 2021

We knew Officer Goodman was a hero for leading the mob away from Pence and the Senate chamber. But we didn’t know that he ran to face the mob and turned @MittRomney around to get him out of trouble too. Wow. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 10, 2021

