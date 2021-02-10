comScore Capitol Riot Video During Trump Trial Draws Strong Reaction

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

New Riot Footage Played at Trial Sends Shockwaves: ‘Could Have Been So, So Much Worse’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 10th, 2021, 5:08 pm

House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett provided a great deal of new audio and video footage from the day of the Capitol riots on January 6th.

There was audio of law enforcement responding to the mob, and security footage not just of the mob storming the building, but of Mitt Romney and Mike Pence being led to safety.

The footage shocked a lot of people watching the proceedings, and Congressman Adam Kinzinger — one of the few House Republicans who voted for impeachment — said, “I cannot imagine how any Senator could vote against removal.”

He was far from the only person appalled by this new footage:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: