Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) told MSNBC he participated in a town hall on Fox News Tuesday night to reach voters who he said otherwise might not hear his message.

Ryan’s race against Republican Ohio Senate nominee J.D. Vance is close, according to polling. On Tuesday’s edition of Special Report, both candidates made their pitches to independent voters.

The Ohio Democrat was challenged on several topics by moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, but did receive applause at times from a studio audience.

Later, on Alex Wagner Tonight, Ryan was asked by host Alex Wagner about undecided voters and why he participated in the event:

“I’m very curious to know how you are trying to pull off what is a very, tight, tightrope walk,” Wagner said. “On the one hand, you are trying to get the support of some folks who maybe still have positive feelings towards Donald Trump, who watch Fox News. On the other hand, you are also trying to turn out the democratic party faithful and people who believe in, for example, truth about what happened on Jan. 6.”

Wagner noted there seems to be very little “overlap” in voters who support Trump but are also willing to vote for a Democrat.

Ryan referred to Fox News as a “lion’s den,” and said he went to the town hall because he thinks he can reach “gettable” voters.

“I think there is some overlap there,” he said. “I went on Fox News because you gotta go in the lion’s den to even be able to access those other people.” Ryan added:

Ryan has appeared on Fox News numerous times throughout his campaign.

