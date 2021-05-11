Tomi Lahren displayed her signature outrage and aggrievement during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’s Outnumbered. What set her off this time? President Joe Biden claiming he had seen little evidence that the relatively disappointing jobs report from last Friday as a result of government assistance keeping individuals from returning to work. The outrage!

Former White House Press Secretary under former President Donald Trump—and current Fox News contributor—Kayleigh McEnany introduced the segment by airing a clip of Biden talking about the current labor market resurgence during a post-Covid economy.

“We will make it clear that anyone collecting unemployment who was offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits,” Biden announced, adding “I know there’s not a lot of discussion since Friday’s report, that people are being paid to stay home rather than go to work. We don’t see much evidence of that.”

McEenany asked Lahren “what is a “suitable job,” and how will he ensure that these individuals take these jobs?”

“His words do not match his policies,” Lahren began, before laying into the problem with the so-called big government. “Let’s think about this: The government created this problem. They shut down businesses, made people feel selfish for exercising their rights, told people they couldn’t go to work because it was in the interest of health and safety. Then they started sending checks to people, getting them more reliant on the government.”

Here’s the thing that Lahren is overlooking. The very policies that she is criticizing (and were designed to save the lives of Americans threatened by a deadly pathogen that killed nearly 600,000 Americans) started under the Trump administration!

(Cue dramatic sound effect): Duh, Duh, Duh!

The Covid-19 lockdowns all occurred under Trump, as did the government-funded assistance (twice!). Lahren curiously overlooked this detail, because, of course, she did. Lahren is and has been, of course, an enormous Trump supporter, but can be forgiven for overlooking this rather significant bit of history because she’s not really known as a serious pundit. Which makes her regular appearances on a cable news program of any stripe, a puzzlement.

Watch above via Fox News.

