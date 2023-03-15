Tomi Lahren Roasts Trump For ‘One-Sided’ Attacks on DeSantis: ‘Like Going After an Imaginary Friend’

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren roasted Donald Trump for his attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), and warned the former president he’ll have to earn her vote in 2024.

Lahren joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday night to discuss Republican-on-Republican political attacks ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The discussion turned to Trump’s mostly one–sided feud with DeSantis, who has yet to publicly declare his White House candidacy despite all indications that he will run.

“So when we talk about the negative attacks, it’s one-sided right now,” Lahren said. She called Trump’s DeSantis attacks “very frustrating,” adding “it’s like going after an imaginary friend, right now, when Ron DeSantis hasn’t even announced yet.”

“It looks like Trump is already upset, anxious, and I don’t think that’s a good look for him,” she said. “It’s going to come down to this between Ron and Don. It’s gonna come down to who can convince us that they can win.”

Lahren argued she believes DeSantis is ready to be president, so it will be up to Trump to prove himself as the stronger candidate between them.

“No candidate is a given,” Lahren said. “I am a Trump supporter, I’ve been a Trump supporter, but that doesn’t mean he automatically has my vote. I want to see them have great policy debates, but I also wanna hear them tell us how their election strategy is gonna set them up to win.”

Watch above via Fox News.

