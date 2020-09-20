Trump Attacks Fox News While Appearing on Fox News, Fox Host Mark Levin Does Not Challenge Him

President Donald Trump attacked Fox News while appearing on the network for an interview with Fox News host Mark Levin, who did not challenge the president’s criticism.

“Fox is good, but Fox is not what it was,” Trump told Levin on Sunday night’s edition of Life, Liberty and Levin. “I’ll be very honest with you. They’ve become politically correct, they think it’s wonderful. They have more Democrats practically than they have Republicans.”

Trump added that he’s been complaining about the network “all the time” before boasting about how well his campaign has been doing regardless.

Levin did not seem to take issue with Trump’s attacks of Fox News, as he let the president’s comments go unchallenged.

Trump sang a different tune about Fox News during an appearance on the network last Tuesday. During that appearance, Trump went on a rant against “fake news,” bashing the media during an interview with the hosts of Fox and Friends — but exempted Fox News from his criticism.

“What’s happened to the news, what’s happened to the media in this country is a terrible thing; it’s a shame, and it’s really much of it is absolutely the enemy of the people,” Trump said before reassuring host Steve Doocy that Fox News ranks among 20 percent of the media which — in the president’s estimation — is not the enemy of the people.

Further, the network just announced that the president will participate in a phone interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning. It will be his fourth exclusive interview on the network in the past 10 days.

