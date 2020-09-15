Trump Reassures Fox & Friends They Are Not ‘The Enemy of the People’ After Steve Doocy Reminds Him They Are the Media

President Donald Trump reassured the hosts of Fox and Friends that they are not the “enemy of the people” after Steve Doocy interrupted the president’s rant on “fake news” to remind him they are also members of the media.

Trump began his rant by calling Carl Bernstein a “nut job,” and a “dummy” after Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked him what his response was to the claim that he’s a “homicidal president.”

Bernstein referred to Trump as homicidal following his largely maskless rally in Nevada, which he labeled a “homicidal assembly to help him get reelected.”

Trump then went after Bob Woodward, calling his recent book, which exposes the president’s downplaying of the virus, “very boring” and “inaccurate.”

“Let’s put it this way. No matter what you did, it was going to be negative, and I wanted to give it a shot. I didn’t devote much time, but I wanted to devote time. Last time I didn’t talk to him, and it was a bad book,” Trump said, sparking his roast of the media.

Trump started by noting that Woodward works at the Washington Post, which he called disgracefully, noting that one should avoid the publication if they want to remain sane.

“What’s happened to the news, what’s happened to the media in this country is a terrible thing; it’s a shame, and it’s really much of it is absolutely the enemy of the people,” Trump said. “They see it, and nobody said it like I say it, but I say it loud and clear, it’s the enemy of the people, whether it’s the New York Times, Washington Post, or the networks.”

Doocy then interjected to remind the president that the hosts of Fox and Friends are part of the media too. “Are we the enemy of the people?” Doocy asked.

“No, you’re not. I would say about 20% isn’t,” Trump said, reassuring the hosts. “We don’t have the enemy of the people all over, fortunately, but we have tremendous disparity you have tremendous unfairness in the press. I came up with a name a long time ago; it’s the fake news media.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]