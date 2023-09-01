Trump Attorney Says Ex-President ‘Doesn’t Do What’s Popular or What’s Right’ Before Correcting Herself

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba corrected herself on Newsmax, Thursday after she declared that Trump “doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right.”

During an appearance on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, Habba reacted to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s dismissal of calls to remove Trump’s Georgia prosecutor, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“I’m not a politician, but these are individuals who have a duty to their constituents, and if you’re going to wait years and years and years and then prosecute someone when your own state has crimes and real issues, I think you really need to evaluate your position, your morals, and your values,” said Habba.

She continued, “I think that they’re trying to make a name for themselves. Unfortunately, politicians are, you know, elected officials. Elected officials have to do what’s popular and sometimes not what’s right, and that’s a problem. That’s, I think, why people get nervous with Trump. He doesn’t do what’s popular or what’s right.”

Noticing her mistake, Habba then quickly corrected herself, adding, “I should say he only does what’s right, he doesn’t do what’s popular, and you’ve got somebody like Kemp trying to make a name for himself, and he frankly has. He’s made headlines because he’s going against the leading candidate for the Republican Party and frankly the leading presidential candidate, period.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

