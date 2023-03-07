Trump Calls for Release of Jan 6 Detainees Following Tucker Carlson Rewrite: ‘LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!’

Former President Donald Trump called for the immediate release of everyone currently being held in prison for their involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6th, following Tucker Carlson’s exclusive airing of new footage from that fateful day.

Trump congratulated the controversial Fox News host for what he called “one of the biggest “scoops” as a reporter in U.S. history.” Of course, this wasn’t really a scoop in the traditional sense of the word, journalistically, seeing as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy exclusively provided access to Carlson’s producers for what many saw as a clearly partisan framing of this story.

Trump is still under investigation for his role in the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters, rather obviously used Carlson’s whitewashing of that awful day as a pretext to pretend like nothing bad happened at the Capitol and finished with “Trump,” and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!

Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the biggest “scoops” as a reporter in U.S. history. The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened. The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY. Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch. “Trump” and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!

He then congratulated the “great courage” shown by Speaker McCarthy for giving the footage to Carlson, which conveniently ignores that Carlson has already promoted the idea that January 6th was a “false flag” and that he has also misled viewers with selective edits before.

Great courage shown by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in releasing the surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson so that our Country, and indeed the World, can see what really went on during the January 6th events. A whole new, and completely opposite, picture has now been indelibly painted. The Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted for their actions. Nancy & Mitch were a disaster on Security. Thank you Kevin and Tucker. FREE AT LAST!!!

Carlson is an entertainer and not a journalist, so has no commitment to presenting the truth, which was on full view Monday evening when he used a handful of clips of nonviolent protestors to label the larger group as “sightseers,” which ignores the hours of violent protests everyone else has seen ad nausea.

This just in…Trump added another ALL CAPS missive reiterating the same notion:

LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO. THEY WERE CONVICTED, OR ARE AWAITING TRIAL, BASED ON A GIANT LIE, A RADICAL LEFT CON JOB. THANK YOU TO TUCKER CARLSON AND SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE KEVIN McCARTHY FOR WHAT YOU BOTH HAVE DONE. NEW VIDEO FOOTAGE IS IRREFUTABLE!!!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com