President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham about Iran and affirmed that he does have concerns Democrats can’t be trusted with classified information.

Ingraham brought up the criticisms of the intel briefings — mostly from Democrats, but also from Republicans like Mike Lee who felt they didn’t have their questions answered on the “imminent threat.”

“What wasn’t said to mollify the concerns of some of your strongest supporters like Mike Lee?” she asked.

Trump claimed some members of Congress told him it was the “single best briefing they’ve ever had.” “One said 20 years the single best military briefing they have ever had.”

He said he understands Lee’s concerns, adding, “We could probably say individually to him and he’s certainly a trustworthy person.”

Ingraham asked, “Are you worried the Democrats can’t be trusted with classified information? ”

Trump said “certainly I am worried about it” before mocking the idea that they would need to talk to Adam Schiff before taking out a terrorist.

“Number two, they leak. Anything we give will be leaked immediately,” he added.

