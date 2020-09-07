President Donald Trump clashed with a reporter over the United States’ current development of a coronavirus vaccine, Monday, claiming former President Barack Obama “probably” wouldn’t have been able to produce a vaccine at all.

During the Q&A portion of Trump’s Labor Day press conference, AP White House reporter Darlene Superville said, “You said a moment ago, ‘They will say anything.’ You were talking about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and their comments about the vaccine.”

Before Superville could move onto her question, however, Trump took over, responding, “No, they say worse. They say negative. They say negative. They’re going to make the vaccine into a negative so that when we have it — and I spoke to the head adviser, I spoke to the head of Johnson & Johnson, I spoke to the heads of the greatest medical companies in the world. We’re doing great. We’re going to have it soon.”

As the reporter tried to cut back in with her question, Trump put his hand out and said, “Wait a minute,” before continuing, “So now what they’re saying is, ‘Oh, wow, this is bad news. President Trump is getting this vaccine in record time.’ By the way, if this were the Obama administration, you wouldn’t have that vaccine for three years, and you probably wouldn’t have it at all.”

“We’re going to have a vaccine very soon, maybe even before a very special date. You know what date I’m talking about,” he claimed, before sticking his hand out and telling Superville to “wait.”

“If you talk to a lot of your sources, if you have sources, if you talk to your sources in the FDA, you’ll see it’s going very, very well. The numbers are looking unbelievably strong, unbelievably good. So now they’re saying, ‘Wow, Trump’s pulled this off, okay, let’s disparage the vaccine.’ That’s so bad for this country,” Trump continued. “That’s so bad for the world to even say that, and that’s what they’re saying.”

Trump then went on an unrelated rant about Harris’ poll numbers and how “she will never be president,” before adding, “Although I have to be careful because Obama used to say that about me, so I have to be a little bit careful.”

“Right, but…” Superville responded, hoping to get her question in, however Trump resumed, “But she’s talking about disparaging a vaccine so that people don’t think the achievement was a great achievement. I don’t want the achievement for myself. I want something that’s going to make people better, that people aren’t going to get sick with. That includes therapeutics, where we’re doing equally as well. Therapeutics. Go ahead.”

Finally, Superville commented, “Your point is that what they’re saying is that they’re saying it for political purposes… You have asserted repeatedly the vaccine will be on the market before the election.”

“I didn’t say they will. I said by the end of the year,” Trump replied. “You’re not following me accurately. I said the vaccines will be on the market before the ends of the year, but they may even be on the market — they may even be developed, fully developed, tested, everything else.”

“I didn’t say what you said. What I said is by the end of the year, but I think it could be even sooner than that. It could be during the month of October actually. Could be before November,” he continued, prompting Superville to claim, “You’re also saying that for political reasons.”

Trump concluded, “No, I’m saying that because we want to save a lot of lives. With me, it’s the faster, the better. With somebody else, maybe they would say it politically, but I’m saying it in terms of this is what we need. We have to have. If we get the vaccine early, that’s a great thing, whether it’s politics or not.”

Watch above via Fox News.

