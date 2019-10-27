President Donald Trump compared Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Osama bin Laden during his press conference announcing the ISIS leader’s death.

“Hamza — Bin Laden was a big thing, but this is the biggest there is,” the president said. “This is the worst ever. Osama bin Laden was very big but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center. This is a man who built a whole — as he would like to call it — a country, a caliphate. And was trying to do it again.”

Later on in the press conference, Trump talked about wanting al-Baghdadi for the past few years. He brought up the death of Hamza bin Laden before bringing up his 2000 book The America We Deserve:

“If you read my book, there was a book just the World Trade Center came down, and I don’t get any credit for this, but that’s okay, I never do. But here we are. I wrote a book, a really very successful book, and in that book about a year before the World Trade Center was blown up, I said there is somebody named Osama bin Laden, you better kill him or take him out, something to that effect, he is big trouble… I saw this man, tall, handsome, very charismatic, making horrible statements about wanting to destroy our country. And I’m writing a book. I think I wrote 12 books, all did very well. And I’m writing a book, World Trade Center had not come down. I think it was about a year before the World Trade Center came down. And I’m saying to people take out Osama bin Laden, that nobody ever heard of. Nobody ever heard of. I mean, Al-Baghdadi everybody hears because he’s built this monster for a long time. But nobody ever heard of Osama bin Laden until the World Trade Center.”

Trump has made similar claims before. The New York Times said his statements were “hyperbolic” given the “fleeting mention” of bin Laden, also noting that he was in fact a notorious terrorist before 9/11.

You can watch above, via NBC and Fox.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]