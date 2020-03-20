President Donald Trump had a bitter exchange with NBC’s Peter Alexander at Friday’s briefing from the coronavirus task force, culminating with the president insulting the White House correspondent as a “terrible reporter.”

The questioning grew tense when Alexander confronted Trump with NIAID chief Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement that “there is no magic drug” for the coronavirus — a statement the president contested.

“Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things is may be giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting preparedness right now?” Alexander asked.

“No I don’t think so,” Trump replied. “Such a lovely question.”

Trump defended his disposition and comments on the pandemic, before Alexander followed up.

“What do you say Americans who are scared, though? Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now.

“What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump replied. “I think that’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.”

“You’re doing sensationalism,” Trump continued, bashing NBC and its parent company, Comcast, as “Con-cast.”

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” the president added.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up on Trump’s criticism of Alexander when she was selected at the briefing.

“Do you really think going off on Peter, going off on a network is appropriate for when the country is going through something like this?” Collins asked.

“I think Peter is — you know I’ve dealt with Peter for a long time. And I think Peter is not a good journalist when comes to fairness,” Trump replied. “This is the time to come together. But coming together is much harder when we have dishonest journalists.”

Trump is not known for appreciating the efforts of journalists that cover him.

Watch above.

