White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx announced on Friday that the task force is seeing a “concerning trend” of Covid-19 killing twice as many men as women.

“We continue to review the data very carefully from around the globe as I know many of you are and we continue to see signs that, again, individuals under 20 — 19 and under — may have severe disease but majority have all recovered to date,” said Birx during a White House press conference.

“We still see that same trend and frankly from Italy we are seeing another concerning trend that the mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females,” she continued, adding, “This should alert all of us to continue our vigilance to protect our Americans that are in nursing homes.”

“This requires all of the community, and when you see the sacrifices that many Americans have made, the sacrifices that the service industry has made to close their restaurants, close their bars so that the spread is discontinued… then you really understand how all of Americans must make this same sacrifice,” Birx proclaimed. “We continue to ask you to follow the presidential guidelines of no groups coming together of more than 10, and if anyone in the household is sick, that everyone quarantines in the household together.”

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that “more men are dying than women” in the “hardest-hit countries.”

“Nowhere is this trend more pronounced than in Italy. Men make up nearly 60 percent of people with confirmed cases of the virus and more than 70 percent of those who have died of covid-19,” the Washington Post detailed.

Watch above via CNN.

