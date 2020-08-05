President Donald Trump continued to say Wednesday that the horrific explosion in Beirut could be an attack after being criticized for similar comments Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has since said that “most believe” the explosion “was an accident, as reported.” And according to Fox News, the president’s first statement was not based in any evidence so far:

Soon after President Trump called Tuesday’s massive explosion in Beirut an “attack” and “a bomb of some kind,” citing information from “some of our great generals,” multiple U.S. officials told Fox News that so far no evidence suggests that is true… Trump’s characterization of the blast as an attack drew some pushback in Washington. “It’s still too early,” said one U.S. official who, like others, declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak on the record.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Trump was asked about his speculation of an attack and said, “They don’t realy know what it is, nobody knows yet. At this moment, they are looking.”

“You have some people think it was an attack and some people that think it wasn’t. In any event, it was a terrible event and a lot of people were killed, a tremendous number of people were badly wounded, injured, and we are standing with that country,” he added.

A few minutes later, Trump was asked to respond to his own Defense Secretary saying it appears to be an accident.

“If that’s what he heard,” Trump said. “I’ve heard it both ways too. I’ve heard accident, I’ve heard eplosives… but whether it was a bomb intentionally set off, it ended up being a bomb. But no, I’ve heard it both ways. It could’ve been an accident and it also could’ve been something that was very offensive.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

