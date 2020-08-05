MSNBC’s Morning Joe pulled in 1.42 million viewers on Tuesday morning, leading all morning shows from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m — just beating out Fox & Friends, which drew 1.41 viewers. The Fox News morning show took the advertiser-coveted demo with 227,000 viewers, compared to Morning Joe’s 202,000.

Fox News was the top rated network in prime time and total day, in both overall viewers and the demo. In prime, the network drew 677,000 in the demo and 3.74 million overall, while in total day the network drew 376,00 and 2.14 million overall.

CNN won the daytime demo on Tuesday, its third victory in that daypart in August’s first four days. The network eked out Fox News and pulled 318,000 average A25-54 viewers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Its highest programs in the demo came during the 2 p.m. hour where CNN’s Brianna Keilar brought in 393,000 demo viewers. Fox’s Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner was right behind with 379,000 demo viewers.

Special Report With Bret Baier saw a rise in the demo at the 6 p.m. slot after carrying President Donald Trump’s Tuesday news conference, bringing in the fourth highest total on cable news Tuesday. The show netted 3,047,000 overall viewers and 538,000 demo viewers, beating out MSNBC’s top rated The Rachel Maddow Show in the demo (Maddow brought in 535,000 at 9 p.m.).

During prime time, Hannity had slightly more overall viewers than Tucker Carlson Tonight, but Carlson’s 8 p.m. program dominated the demo with 759,000. Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, and Special Report with Bret Baier led all networks in total viewership throughout Tuesday. The Rachel Maddow moved back into fifth in overall viewers as Maddow returned to the program after a vacation.

