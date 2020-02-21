Trump Doubles Down on Attacking Parasite as 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team Joins Him on Stage at Rally

President Donald Trump brought out the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey champs from the iconic “Miracle on Ice” during his big Las Vegas rally Friday afternoon.

“Tomorrow marks the 40 years since the United States men’s hockey team defeated then Soviet Union team in the 1980 Olympics,” the president said as he hosted captain Mike Eruzione and many other team members.

They stood on stage with the president to thunderous applause from the audience. The president remarked, “Look at the fake news back there. That’s a lot.”

The crowd erupted with boos.

“I always say that’s like how the Academy Awards used to be,” Trump said, right before going after Parasite for the second day in a row.

The critically-acclaimed South Korean film took home Best Picture at the Oscars earlier this month, and the president once again went after the film for getting that honor:

“This year we had a movie — they said best movie. They announced a movie from South Korea. I said, ‘What’s that all about?’ The movie was made in South Korea. Look, I get along great with South Korea, but you know, I never saw that one before. They used to call it best foreign movie. But now we do it that way. I don’t get it. But that’s what it used to be. And this is really an incredible time for our country. That’s why I like to see things that we do honored, because nobody is doing what we do, nobody can do it like us, we’re the greatest country in the world again. We have the greatest people. We have the greatest military by far.”

Trump went back to the team and Kelly Brooks, daughter of late coach Herb Brooks, briefly made some comments.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]