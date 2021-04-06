Former President Donald Trump went after top Georgia Republicans and Mitch McConnell, saying on Newsmax Tuesday the Republicans losing the Senate races is on them.

As Trump railed against the companies speaking out against Georgia’s election law, he reiterated his usual baseless claims about the 2020 election.

Heather Childers asked the former president, “Why did the Republican party not push harder for some of these election integrity laws prior to the election?”

Trump immediately responded by going after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for not acting before the election. He falsely claimed victory in Georgia and said the reason Democrats won bush Senate seats was that people were “so angry at what happened in the presidential election.”

“I’ll bet you a lot of them voted Democrat just to spite it, because they were so angry at what happened,” Trump said.

The former president also pointed fingers at McConnell for the GOP losing the Senate:

“Mitch McConnell was fighting over $600 versus $2000. So the Democrats are saying ‘we’ll give you 2000-plus,’ and Mitch McConnell’s saying ‘we’ll give you no more than $600.’ So between the anger from the presidential election and Mitch McConnell saying ‘we’ll give you $600 and not a dollar more,’ and they’re gonna get it anyway, so it was handled very badly, I will tell you. Very incompetently.”

“We have some great Republicans, but we need them in leadership positions,” Trump added.

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

