Trump personal attorney Jenna Ellis clashed with former Washington D.C. Democratic Party leader A. Scott Bolden on Fox News Thursday over Michelle Obama’s claims that she’s become depressed because of recent events.

In response to Obama’s claims that she’s been “dealing with some form of low-grade depression” because of “the racial strife” in the United States and the Trump administration’s response, Bolden said, “I certainly agree with her.”

“30 percent plus, according to the census bureau, all of us are feeling some form of anxiety or depression, low-level — she didn’t say clinical — because of this pandemic, the lack of leadership, and the numbers keep going up,” he continued. “Of the racial strife that this president will not address to bring this country together, and the economy.”

Ellis responded, “I’d really like to know what Scott is referring to when he’s talking about this president with all of the coronavirus response, it’s been absolutely excellent, and when you’re talking about his ability to serve the Black community, are you talking about the First Step Act? Are you talking about the fact that he is so pro-life and has reduced as much as possible Planned Parenthood?”

“Also, I think that this is more of an issue of Michelle Obama’s liberalism, because the Family Institute for Studies has shown that actually conservatives tend to be more joyful and more happy overall with their lives because we still believe in the pillars of society, which is the church and the family,” she declared. “So I would encourage Michelle Obama to go to church and to find meaning in the Lord Jesus Christ as her own personal savior.”

The argument then became heated, with Bolden shooting back, “Well African-Americans believe in God a lot, and I gotta tell you, it’s a real anxious, unsteady period of time, not just now but over 400 years of being Black in this country. Donald Trump needs to do something to bring all of us together, and you can’t tell me about racism or what it’s like to be Black in this country or to be brutalized by the police.”

“Well then Scott, why are you talking about Michelle Obama? She’s a female, so if you’re going to say I can’t speak on Black issues, you can’t speak on women’s issues and you can’t respond to Michelle Obama as a woman,” protested Ellis. “That’s an invalid argument.”

Bolden concluded, “I can agree with her that I am depressed too, and this president is a big part of that depression that at least 30 percent of America is feeling because of America’s instability. It’s depressing. This president has no answers and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and that’s why his numbers are in the negative about reelection.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]te.com