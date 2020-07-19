President Donald Trump used part of his heated interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace to defend his claim that the coronavirus pandemic will eventually vanish.

Throughout the health crisis, Trump repeatedly downplayed the disease and claimed the virus would “go away” as the American death toll continued to rise. When Fox released their interview with Trump on Sunday, Wallace asked the president if he agrees with CDC director Robert Redfield’s assessment that Autumn and Winter will be a difficult time for national public health.

“Do you agree with Dr. Redfield?” Wallace asked.

“I don’t know and I don’t think he knows,” Trump answered. “I don’t think anybody knows with this. This is a very tricky deal. Everybody thought this summer it would go away and it would come back in the fall. Well, when the summer came, they used to say the heat — the heat was good for it and it really knocks it out, remember? And then it might come back in the fall. So they got that one wrong.”

From there, Wallace proceed to ask Trump “Why on Earth would your administration be involved in a campaign at this point to discredit Dr. Fauci, who is the nation’s top infectious disease expert.”

“Because we’re not,” Trump claimed, (even though he trashed Fauci in recent weeks). “If one man from my administration doesn’t like him because he made a few mistakes — Look, Dr. Fauci said, ‘Don’t wear a mask.’ Dr. Fauci told me not to ban China, it would be a big mistake. I did it over and above his recommendation…Dr. Fauci’s made some mistakes. But I have a very good — I spoke to him yesterday at length. I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci.”

As Wallace pressed on, Trump called Fauci “a little bit of an alarmist,” claimed their relationship is fine, and continued to brag he was right and Fauci was wrong.

“But you made mistakes, too,” Wallace countered, bringing up numerous times Trump incorrectly claimed the virus would “disappear.”

“I’ll be right eventually,” Trump responded. “I’ll say it again, it’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.”

“But does that discredit you?

“I don’t think so,” Trump said. “You know why? Because I’ve been right probably more than anybody else.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

