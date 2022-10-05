Trump Personally Thanked Aide Who Called Him ‘Most Masculine’ President After Getting Booted Off Twitter, Haberman Tells MSNBC

Former President Donald Trump once called an aide to personally thank them for touting his masculinity following his ban from Twitter, journalist Maggie Haberman claimed on Wednesday.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Haberman discussed her explosive new book Confidence Man and shared the odd anecdote of Trump appreciating someone else appreciating his masculinity.

Haberman reported that the public praise of Trump came in the wake of the former president being banned from Twitter, where he frequently posted.

“Trump was kicked off Twitter and one of his advisors was asked about this on Fox News and asked if Trump felt or was emasculated by this and the aide responded, he’s the most masculine person to ever serve as president,” Haberman said as Wallace burst out laughing.

The author added that Trump called the aide to tell him what he said was “the right thing to say.” He also reportedly had another aide show him footage of the “masculine” praise multiple times.

“[He] had another aide play him the video repeatedly,” Haberman claimed as Wallace continued laughing.

Haberman noted other such moments, suggesting Republicans will need to decide “how much they are willing to take” when it comes to the former president.

The interview Haberman is referring to was with White House spokesman Hogan Gidley in January 2021. Fox News’ Bill Hemmer asked if Trump felt “emasculated” after the suspension from Twitter, which Gidley went the extra mile in dismissing.

“I wouldn’t say emasculated,” the aide said at the time. The most masculine person, I think, to ever hold the White House is the president of the United States.”

Trump has dismissed Haberman’s reporting, calling her a “bad writer with very bad sources.”

“Maggot Hagerman of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer,” he wrote posted to Truth Social.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com